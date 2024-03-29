Awards keep on flowing for Shropshire pub named West Shropshire's Pub of the Year

Just days after receiving a highly-commended honour in the Society of Independent Brewers Best UK Independent Rural Craft Beer Pub or Bar, the Bailey Head in Oswestry has been named Shrewsbury & West Shropshire CAMRA's Pub of the Year for the second year running and the third time overall.

It also won the Shrewsbury & West Shropshire CAMRA Market Towns Pub of the Year for the eighth time and Cider Pub of the Year for the first time.

Director Grace Goodlad said: “The whole team at The Bailey Head are thrilled.

"To win Shrewsbury and West Shropshire Pub of the Year, Market Towns Pub of the Year and Cider Pub of the Year is a massive achievement.

"I am incredibly grateful to our wonderful team, fabulous regulars and the people of Oswestry for their fantastic support.”

Fellow director Duncan Borrowman added: “We have been known for our beer range and quality since we opened eight years ago, but last year we decided to up our cider and perry game.

"We now have six draught ciders and perries and we ensure they are always ones made from apples, not from concentrate. I am especially pleased that we have been recognised for our efforts in providing real cider.”