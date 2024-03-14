Shropshire Star
New food hygiene ratings given to 15 Shropshire restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Shropshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Rated 5: Manor Adventure at Culmington Manor, Seifton, Craven Arms, Shropshire; rated on March 7

Rated 5: The Coffee Stop at Station Cafe, Worcester Road, Cosford, Albrighton; rated on February 8

Rated 5: Number 5 Kitchen & Bar at Number 5 Coffee House, 5 Park Street, Shifnal, Shropshire; rated on February 7

