New food hygiene ratings given to 15 Shropshire restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Shropshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:
Rated 5: Manor Adventure at Culmington Manor, Seifton, Craven Arms, Shropshire; rated on March 7
Rated 5: The Coffee Stop at Station Cafe, Worcester Road, Cosford, Albrighton; rated on February 8
Rated 5: Number 5 Kitchen & Bar at Number 5 Coffee House, 5 Park Street, Shifnal, Shropshire; rated on February 7