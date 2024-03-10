New hygiene ratings handed to 12 Telford restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Telford restaurants, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows - and it’s good news for them all.
Rated 5: The Salvation Army Luncheon Club at Bradbury Community Hall Lion Street, Oakengates, Telford, Shropshire; rated on March 4
Rated 5: SWAN RESTAURANT & HOTEL at 106 Watling Street, Wellington, Telford, Shropshire; rated on February 26
Rated 5: Catering @ Parkwood at General Office Parkwood Park Lane, Woodside, Telford, Shropshire; rated on February 23
Rated 5: La Casita Bar Tapas at 33a High Street, Ironbridge, Telford, Shropshire; rated on February 21
Rated 5: The Arleston Inn at Arleston Inn Hotel Arleston Lane, Arleston, Telford, Shropshire; rated on February 21
Rated 5: Newport Kebab House at 39 High Street, Newport, Shropshire; rated on February 29
Rated 5: Rajas Kebab House at 72 High Street, Newport, Shropshire; rated on February 28
Rated 5: Dragon Soul at Forton Rd, Newport, Shropshire; rated on February 26
Rated 5: Lai's Asian Kitchen at TF3 ; rated on February 26
Rated 5: Oishi at Unit 58 Business Development Centre Stafford Park 4, Stafford Park, Telford, Shropshire; rated on February 23
Rated 5: Subway at Unit 3 Madeley Court Way, Madeley, Telford, Shropshire; rated on February 23
Rated 5: The Flying Fish at 7 - 9 High Street, Dawley, Telford, Shropshire; rated on February 15