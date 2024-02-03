Chairman of food giant with Shropshire beginnings says Labour can get the county out of the cost of living crisis

Iceland Foods began in 1970 when Malcolm Walker and business partner, Peter Hinchcliffe opened a store in Leg Street, Oswestry. It was one of the first freezer food stores in the area and grew into the major supermarket chain it is today.

Richard Walker, son of the founder, had been a Conservative party donor but left the party when he failed to be selected as a prospective parliamentary candidate.

He said the Tories had abandoned "basic Conservative principles".