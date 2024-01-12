Shropshire Star
11 Shropshire restaurants given new hygiene ratings - and it's good news for them all

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 Shropshire and Telford restaurants - and it's good news for them all.

Out of the 11, all received either a 4-out-of-5 or a perfect 5.

You can see the establishments and their ratings below.

  • Rated 5: Kinokriminalitat Ltd at 9 Arthur Street, Oswestry, Shropshire; rated on January 10

  • Rated 5: Milan Lounge at Wolverhampton Road, Shifnal, Shropshire; rated on January 9

  • Rated 5: Martha & Mable at 12 - 14 Church Street, Ellesmere, Shropshire; rated on January 4

  • Rated 5: Pepes Piri Piri at 36 Ditherington Road, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on January 3

  • Rated 5: Square One Oswestry at 1a English Walls, Oswestry, Shropshire; rated on November 22

  • Rated 4: Stokesay Arms Limited at School Road, Craven Arms, Shropshire; rated on December 6

  • Rated 5: Patch's at Kiosk, General Market Hall, Bellstone, Shrewsbury; rated on January 5

  • Rated 5: Efes Pizza and Burger at The Vaults, Drayton Road, Shawbury; rated on January 3

  • Rated 4: Albrighton Balti Bazaar, a takeaway at 5 - 6 High Street, Albrighton; rated on December 5.

  • Rated 4: Percy Throwers Restaurant, at Percy Throwers Garden Centre, Thrower Road, Shrewsbury; rated on December 4.

  • Rated 4: The Horseshoes Inn, a pub, bar or nightclub at The Horse Shoes Inn Holyhead Road, Ketley, Telford; rated on December 6.

