15 Shropshire and Telford restaurants given new hygiene ratings
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Telford and Wrekin’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Rated 5: Food Hut at 9 Finger Road, Dawley, Telford, Shropshire; rated on December 20
Rated 5: AA trading telford Ltd at 84 Church Street, St Georges, Telford, Shropshire; rated on December 13
Rated 5: CURRYOSITY LTD at TF4 ; rated on December 7
Rated 5: Horsehay Village Golf Centre at Horsehay, Telford, Shropshire; rated on November 22
Rated 5: Foresters Arms at 41 High Street, Madeley, Telford, Shropshire; rated on December 5
Rated 5: The Swan Taphouse at 21 The Wharfage, Ironbridge, Telford, Shropshire; rated on November 22
Rated 5: ARJYS at 211 Wombridge Road, Trench, Telford, Shropshire; rated on December 14
Rated 5: The Ol'Chemist at 4 - 5 Market Street, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on December 21
Rated 5: Raya's Kitchen at Powis Market Hall, Bailey Head, Oswestry, Shropshire; rated on December 20
Rated 5: Restaurant @ Lilleshall National Sports Centre at National Sports Centre, Lilleshall Hall, Lilleshall, Newport; rated on December 12
Rated 5: Starbucks at Station Road, Woofferton, Ludlow, Shropshire; rated on December 12
Rated 5: Tunstall Hall Nursery at Ladybird Nursery, Garden Bungalow, Tunstall Hall, Betton; rated on December 6
Rated 5: The Falcon Inn Community Pub at The Falcon Inn, Wood Lane, Hinstock, Market Drayton; rated on December 12
Rated 5: Bridgnorth Club at The Royal British Legion, 6 Bridge Street, Bridgnorth, Shropshire; rated on November 30
Rated 5: Old Bell at 115 Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on November 30