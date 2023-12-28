Shropshire Star
15 Shropshire and Telford restaurants given new hygiene ratings

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Telford and Wrekin’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Published
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.

  • Rated 5: Food Hut at 9 Finger Road, Dawley, Telford, Shropshire; rated on December 20

  • Rated 5: AA trading telford Ltd at 84 Church Street, St Georges, Telford, Shropshire; rated on December 13

  • Rated 5: CURRYOSITY LTD at TF4 ; rated on December 7

  • Rated 5: Horsehay Village Golf Centre at Horsehay, Telford, Shropshire; rated on November 22

  • Rated 5: Foresters Arms at 41 High Street, Madeley, Telford, Shropshire; rated on December 5

  • Rated 5: The Swan Taphouse at 21 The Wharfage, Ironbridge, Telford, Shropshire; rated on November 22

  • Rated 5: ARJYS at 211 Wombridge Road, Trench, Telford, Shropshire; rated on December 14

  • Rated 5: The Ol'Chemist at 4 - 5 Market Street, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on December 21

  • Rated 5: Raya's Kitchen at Powis Market Hall, Bailey Head, Oswestry, Shropshire; rated on December 20

  • Rated 5: Restaurant @ Lilleshall National Sports Centre at National Sports Centre, Lilleshall Hall, Lilleshall, Newport; rated on December 12

  • Rated 5: Starbucks at Station Road, Woofferton, Ludlow, Shropshire; rated on December 12

  • Rated 5: Tunstall Hall Nursery at Ladybird Nursery, Garden Bungalow, Tunstall Hall, Betton; rated on December 6

  • Rated 5: The Falcon Inn Community Pub at The Falcon Inn, Wood Lane, Hinstock, Market Drayton; rated on December 12

  • Rated 5: Bridgnorth Club at The Royal British Legion, 6 Bridge Street, Bridgnorth, Shropshire; rated on November 30

  • Rated 5: Old Bell at 115 Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on November 30

