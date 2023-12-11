Guess which market town is set to get another branch of Greggs?

The fashion retailer closed earlier this year after the company went into administration.

While M&Co's brand name was bought by A K Retail, none of its UK shops were included in the deal, which saw the stores in Bridgnorth, Oswestry, Newport, Welshpool and Stourport shut.

However, in a planning application filed to Shropshire Council, bakery chain Gregg's is planning to take over the empty M&Co unit at 39 High Street in Bridgnorth.

According to the Gregg's planning application, which is currently being considered by the council, the proposal retains the existing floor space of the building and no additional development is proposed.

However, Gregg's has applied to repaint of the existing timber shop front and install a new illuminated fascia sign with their branding along with shop fit out works, air conditioning and extraction systems and condenser units.

The bakery chain, currently has an existing shop in the High Street in Bridgnorth as well as another branch on Stourbridge Road in the town.