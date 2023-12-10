No prior experience not a problem for Ben at helm of popular pub

Taking over a pub can be a tough task for anyone, but especially during an international health crisis.

Add to that no prior experience of running a pub and you have Ben Stanford, the current landlord of the historic George & Dragon pub in Much Wenlock.

Mr Stanford became the latest incumbent of the position of running the pub in 2021, having helped the previous management during the Covid-19 lockdown after selling the family business and finding he was slowly 'going mad' attempting to home-school his children.

He said: "My children, at the time, didn't want to do any school work, with my youngest having started first year reception and not understanding what school was about, so I was finding I was going mad and needed a change.

A friendly atmosphere inside the George and Dragon

"My sister-in-law was, at the time, working at the pub and I knew the owners and was asked if I fancied doing part-time hours, so I decided to do so as it was a good way to meet some other grown ups.

"I and my wife Kate ended up doing a bit more, running a takeaway service where if we could fry it and put it in a box, we did it. Then I started doing more and more and when it came to January 2021, I took over the pub as the owners found they had businesses elsewhere with pent up demand."