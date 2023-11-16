Weston Park's head chef is honoured at awards

Anna Jones received the honour in the young employee of the year category at the Black Country Chamber of Commerce awards.

The award – which recognises the ingenuity, determination, and success of the region’s best young people – comes after Anna and the Weston Park team were awarded one AA Rosette for Culinary Excellence earlier this year.

Anna has built a reputation for delivering exceptional food to accompany exceptional experiences in the House and the Granary Restaurant, using fresh, seasonal produce straight from the estate’s Walled Garden and Orchards.

Colin Sweeney, chief executive at Weston Park, said: “Anna has worked at Weston for nine years and continues to lead a very talented team of chefs.

“Whether it’s a private party, wedding or celebration in the House, or a meal in the Granary Restaurant, Anna’s skills, passion and commitment to our estate-to-plate ethos always shine through.

“She is highly trusted and respected by her colleagues and to be recognised with this award is purely down to sheer hard work, talent, passion for culinary excellence, determination, commitment and positivity.

“We are all very proud of Anna winning highly commended in her category and I personally cannot wait to see what she does next.”

The award ceremony took place on November 9 at Wolverhampton Racecourse and celebrated the ‘talent, tenacity and transformation’ of local businesses, their people, and their leaders.