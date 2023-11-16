Shropshire Brewery launches golden ticket competition – with chance to win year’s supply of beer

Hobsons Brewery, in Cleobury Mortimer, is embracing the gift of giving with the golden tickets entitling the winners to receive a year's supply of beer, which will work out as a crate of 12 beers each month for the entirety of 2024.

This will be a chance to try its new limited edition bottled beers set to be released next year, as well as firm favourites.

Hobsons’ beer advent calendar features 12 unique real ale style beers, ranging from golden ales to hearty porters.

On Day 12, recipients open up the calendar to find extra treats inside including Hobsons socks, a limited edition pint glass, a magnetic wooden bottle opener, and a recyclable pack of playing cards.

Nick Davis, founder of Hobsons Brewery, said: “We wanted to make this Christmas extra special for our customers and with our beer advent calendars now on sale, we decided to inject a bit of festive fun this year.

"In many ways, the golden tickets are a way for us to express our gratitude to everyone who has supported us over the years and we can't wait to connect with the lucky winners!

“Our advent calendar is a real celebration of Hobsons’ journey over the past three decades, featuring some of our most popular, award-winning beers such as Dhustone Stout and Town Crier, as well as our seasonal classic, Postman’s Plum Porter.”

The advent calendars are now available to purchase both online and from local retailers.

Those who find a golden ticket can contact Hobsons via email and any further instructions on how to redeem the prize will be included in calendars containing a golden ticket.