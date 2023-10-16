Shropshire distillery brings back limited edition gins – including Frankincense and Myrrh

Emma and Gareth Glynn

The Shropshire Distillery has an online shop and will introduce a click-and-collect option in time for Christmas gift buying.

Emma Glynn, one of the UK’s few female distillers and director of The Shropshire Distillery, said it was important for people to support local companies.

“It’s been a really bumpy few years for small businesses with Covid-19, energy hikes, soaring interest rates, and inflation," she said.

"Most recently spirit producers like us have been hit with alcohol duty hikes so we would urge people to support local Shropshire businesses like ours to keep them thriving.”

She confirmed her business is bringing back two limited edition Christmas gins – Cranberry and Clementine, and Frankincense and Myrrh.

A limited edition gin, made in Shropshire

Ellesmere’s small batch distillery has received a lot of recognition this year, having been named as a finalist for Brewery/Distillery of the Year at the Midlands Food Drink & Hospitality Awards 2023, scooping the award for ‘Best Small Business’ at the Shropshire Chamber Business Awards in June, and receiving a Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award this year.