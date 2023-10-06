Wetherspoons not looking at potential Shropshire sites but will 'rule nothing out'

A Wetherspoons real ale line up

But is said it currently has no fresh plans to do so.

The pub giant swung back to a significant profit as higher food sales helped its post-pandemic sales recovery continue.

Analysts said on Friday that the chain will “benefit from trading down” by customers squeezed by the rising cost of living.

The company, which runs 826 pubs across the UK, saw total sales rise by 10.6 per cent to £1.92 billion for the year to July 30.

Wetherspoons said like-for-like sales grew by 12.7 per cent year-on-year, as it benefitted from a significant rise in food sales, which increased by 17.7 per cent.

During the year, Wetherspoon slightly trimmed its pub estate, as it sold, closed or terminated the leases of 31 pubs.

It said there was a £7 million cash boost after fees as a result.

Wetherspoons also opened three pubs but on the prospect of others, a spokesperson said: "Wetherspoons is not currently looking at any new sites in Shropshire or the West Midlands.

"However we would not rule out opening new pubs in the region at some stage in the future."

In latest figures, bar sales increased by 9 per cent, Wetherspoons said and its hotel business witnessed an 11.8 per cent rise and there was a 26.4 per cent increase in sales through slot and fruit machines.

Bosses at the business said sales growth has continued in recent weeks, with like-for-like sales increasing by 9.9 per cent over the nine weeks to October 1.

Tim Martin, chairman of JD Wetherspoon, said: “Wetherspoon continues to perform well.