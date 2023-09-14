Notification Settings

Cadbury and OREO treats unveiled for Halloween and Christmas

By Matthew Panter

Cadbury and OREO have launched a seasonal selection of tasty treats for Halloween and Christmas.

OREO snow enrobed biscuits
They feature the popular classics but with some seasonal twists.

Kicking off the festivities for Halloween are OREO Spooky cookies, containing spine-tingling tasty orange vanilla cream and the crunchy Cadbury Skeleton Fingers.

And, as we focus on Christmas, biscuit lovers can take their pick from Cadbury Snowy Fingers or select their favourite Finger flavour from the Cadbury Fingers Festive selection box.

The flurry of mouth-watering treats continues with OREO Snowy Enrobed cookies and Festive Friends back on the shelf for 2023.

And the OREO Yard Stick is also back by popular demand.

Festive Friends

Josep Sallarès Blanch, Brand Manager of Seasonal Biscuits at Mondelēz International, said: “The festive season is about coming together with family and friends to share the good times, and the best treats, of course.

"We are delighted to make these festive gatherings even sweeter with the Cadbury and OREO’s festive selections. From OREO Snowy Enrobed Cookies to classic Cadbury Festive Friends, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

The seasonal ranges will be available from early autumn at selected retailers nationwide while stocks last.

Halloween treats
