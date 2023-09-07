What to expect and when at this weekend's Ludlow Food Festival

Volunteers Tara Adams, left, and Laura Johnstone

This year there will be more than 100 exhibitors, predominantly from Ludlow and across the Welsh Marches, giving people the chance to discover favourite foods and try something new.

There will be a line-up of chefs, food writers, producers and authors across the weekend at the Ludlow Castle venue. They will be offering everything from vegan and vegetarian cooking, to meat and fish. It's set to be bigger and better than ever, they say.

Ludlow Food Festival has teamed up with Wildjac Distillery as its headline sponsor for 2023. Wildjac is one of the most prominent producers in the region and will be one of the many artisan exhibitors representing the richness of the region’s food heritage.

Among the attractions are:

Live fire, BBQ expert and food writer Genevieve Taylor

Brewery tours at the award-winning Ludlow Brewery

Explore Ludlow and discover the best butchers in the region as part of the Sausage Trail

Famous fire chef, educator and food writer Chris T-Bone Chops

Masterchef The Professionals finalist Louisa Ellis

Live cider press demonstrations with Ralph’s Cider

Masterchef The Professionals finalist and head chef at Old Downton Lodge Nick Bennett

Worcestershire-based food blogger and internet sensation Sarah Rossi aka ‘Taming Twins’

The hugely popular Fire Kitchen Stage returns to Ludlow Castle’s Inner Bailey where visitors will be able to enjoy late night street food, live DJ sets and a spectacular Fire Feast - where top fire chefs prepare and serve an epic banquet.

There's also a very special event being hosted in partnership with Ludlow Assembly Rooms, In Conversation with Brian Turner.

Brian is said to be one of Britain’s most well-known chefs having trained at Simpson’s in the Strand, The Savoy, The Beau Rivage in Lausanne and Claridge’s. Hosted by Katie Johnson of Wots Cooking.

Tickets for the festival can be found at www.foodfestival.co.uk.

The opening times are:

Friday September 8: 10am-5pm and 6.30pm-9.30pm

Saturday September 9: 10am-6.30pm

Sunday September 10: 10am-5pm.

Volunteers will be holding vital roles as ever at this year's extravaganza doing everything from guiding visitors, managing parking and assisting by the stage.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: "Without the dozens of volunteers on duty each year we simply couldn't run our three events, the Ludlow Spring Festival, the Magnalonga and the Ludlow Food Festival.

"Some of our volunteers have been with us since the start, but every year we need lots of new people to help with the festival. So if you feel you have the time to get involved we would really appreciate it."