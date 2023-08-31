'Passionate' Telford care home chef handpicked for masterclass

Nathan and five other colleagues were picked from 900 nominations to attend the masterclass

A Priorslee care home chef was recently selected to take part in a specialist masterclass with renowned chef CJ Jackson in London’s historic Billingsgate Fish Market.

Nathan Worrall-Langley, chef at HC-One’s Priorslee House Care Home in Telford was selected from over 900 catering colleagues in recognition of his outstanding commitment to providing great food and kind care.

He was nominated for the prestigious opportunity by Priorslee House Care Home’s manager, Anita Horton, who was blown away by the chef’s passion and potential.

Nathan Worrall Langley with James Tugendhat CEO at HC-One

Along with five other HC-One culinary colleagues from across the UK, Nathan was treated to a private masterclass from CJ Jackson, the principal and chief executive of the prestigious Billingsgate Seafood School.

The specialist culinary staff also toured the market and discussed the health benefits of fish for older people, from reducing the risk of cardiovascular disease to slowing the development of dementia.

Nathan said: “I was overjoyed to be selected to attend the masterclass from hundreds of professionals across the country.

"Learning from a chef as renowned as CJ Jackson was a real pinch-me moment, and I picked up lots of new ideas that I am excited to put into practice at Priorslee House Care Home.

"I am hugely grateful to my home manager for nominating me for this opportunity – I had a wonderful experience and thoroughly enjoyed myself.”

Mark Meacham, head of catering and housekeeping support services at HC-One, said: “The training and development day at Billingsgate Market was a great success. The day has provided an opportunity to recognise the hard work and dedication of Nathan and some of our other HC-One colleagues who are such vital parts of our care homes.