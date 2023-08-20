Good food in an idyllic setting at The Charlton Arms in Ludlow

The Charlton Arms in Ludlow, which is run by Cedric Bosi and his wife Amy, has become one of the busiest pubs in the region

It’s become one of the busiest pub-restaurants in the region – and with good reason. Under the leadership of owner, Cedric Bosi, it’s improved standards year upon year, by offering a magnificent menu that embraces such pub classics as fish and chips and steak and chips, while also offering restaurant-standard dining.

It’s become a staple of the Michelin Guide, which conferred a Bib Gourmand in recent times, and offered the following recommendation: “A number of terraces offer lovely waterside views at this substantial pub on the banks of the River Teme. The cooking is a mixture of British and French classical recipes, with traditional and appealing options like fish & chips, fish soup and confit duck leg. These straightforward, well-priced dishes don’t disappoint and pack in plenty of flavour. Be sure to hang around for dessert, where a sticky toffee pudding is hard to resist. There are cosy bedrooms upstairs and the location is great for exploring nearby Ludlow.”

Delightful views are part of The Charlton Arms's charm

And so, it seems, every time I try to book a late table, it’s perpetually full. Until this week, where I was able to book a cheeky and early table-for-one, on a quiet-ish Tuesday evening.

Cedric and his wife, Amy, have proved to be a great asset to Ludlow. Originally from Lyon, Cedric arrived in the UK to work alongside his brother Claude at the famed Hibiscus Restaurant in Ludlow, which graduated to two Michelin stars. It was there, whilst living in the Shropshire countryside, that he developed a passion for the age-old customs and traditions that surround English pubs.

From Ludlow, Cedric moved to the small but lively village of Ballycotton in Cork, where he enjoyed living and working around traditional Irish pubs. In 2005 Cedric returned to England to start a new adventure with Claude, opening a small village pub, The Bell Inn at Yarpole in Herefordshire. He was extremely proud when the pub won a Bib Gourmand. It was during this time that he met Amy, a Herefordshire girl, and started a young famiy.

Following the relocation of Hibiscus to London in 2010, Cedric and Amy also headed south where he and Claude open the Fox and Grapes pub, on Wimbledon Common, and subsequently The Malt House, in Fulham.

In the latter half of 2014, Cedric and Amy decided the time had come to leave London and open their own independent Pub. After securing the purchase of the Charlton, they relocated back to Ludlow with their young son, William. Since then, they’ve truly flown.

Cedric took on The Church Inn, in the centre of Ludlow, and managed his time between the two venues, overseeing quality control and maintaining the highest of standards.

An updated interior

Cedric’s real skill is in managing front of house and it was no surprise that his team were exceptional earlier this week. Two staff stood out – a bustling waitress who was charm itself and whose attentiveness to all of those in the room made her the perfect ambassador for the Charlton Arms.

Eager to please, on top of her game, and in control of the dining room, she was an exceptional team member. A gent who displayed similar skill and bags of charm was another, high-quality addition. Quick, efficient, and pleasant to all guests, he was the type of front of house team member that guests have come to expect from The Charlton Arms. Of course, it’s not just about great service, The Charlton Arms also offers dining in a superlative location.

Cedric and Amy have considerably improved the venue since taking it on and full-pane glass windows now overlook one of the county’s prettiest weirs, which makes for idyllic dining on balmy summer evenings.

I started with a double-baked cheese souffle, with a cheese and chive sauce. The souffle was thrillingly light, the clumps of cheesey egg-white wobbling delicately and falling apart under the knife.

It was gone in a minute, a wonderful, gossamer dish with an indulgent, creamy sauce.

Twice-baked cheese souffle

The waiter took the dish back to the kitchen, at which point the evening’s hilarious indiscretion arose. “Souffle clear,” he said, or words to that effect. “Fuffing ‘ell,” said the chef, or words to that effect. “It’s only just gone out.”

I do apologise, chef, if I ate it a little quickly. Please take my haste as a mark of appreciation.

The main was reasonable, with some really good touches, though lost a little in translation.

A duo of guinea fowl featured a delicious pressed leg, which had been picked and compressed, before being drizzled with a rich, intense, and bags-of-umami sauce.

Beets provided colour and sweetness, a dauphinoise was wonderful, better than a hug after a long, cold drive, while the braised fennel added colour and depth.

The main event, however – a ballotine with a mushroom stuffing – was a little overdone and just a touch dry. It’s small fractions, when you’re operating at a higher level, and the execution was found wanting.

A duo of guinea fowl