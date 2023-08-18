Full list of Greene King pubs in Shropshire offering a free pint during Women's World Cup final

Greene King pubs say they want "to raise the profile of the women’s game and to make an almighty roar for the final."

The pub chain is offering all supporters wearing either the England kit, England colours or England face paint a free drink during the match, which kicks off on Sunday, August 20 at 11am.

However, the offer is not available at every Greene King pub im Shropshire but just the pub chain's sports pubs, which will all be broadcasting the match on their big screens live.

Pubs in the county where you can claim your free pint are:

Priorslee - Priorslee Avenue, Telford

Cuckoo Oak - Bridgnorth Road, Madeley