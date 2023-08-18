Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Full list of Greene King pubs in Shropshire offering a free pint during Women's World Cup final

By Richard WilliamsMadeleyFood and DrinkPublished: Last Updated:

A popular pub chain with branches throughout Shropshire is offering a free drink for supporters of the Lionesses during the weekend's Women's World Cup final against Spain.

Greene King pubs say they want "to raise the profile of the women’s game and to make an almighty roar for the final."

The pub chain is offering all supporters wearing either the England kit, England colours or England face paint a free drink during the match, which kicks off on Sunday, August 20 at 11am.

However, the offer is not available at every Greene King pub im Shropshire but just the pub chain's sports pubs, which will all be broadcasting the match on their big screens live.

Pubs in the county where you can claim your free pint are:

Priorslee - Priorslee Avenue, Telford

Cuckoo Oak - Bridgnorth Road, Madeley

Full details can be found at: greeneking.co.uk/live-sport/football/world-cup/free-drink

Entertainment
Telford entertainment
Madeley
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Football
Sport
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News