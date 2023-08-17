Notification Settings

Hygiene ratings given to seven Shropshire restaurants and it's good news for them all

Food and Drink

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Shropshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows, and it's good news for all of them.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

  • Rated 5: Preston Montford Field Centre at Field Studies Council, Preston Montford Field Centre, Preston Montford Lane, Montford Bridge; rated on August 10

  • Rated 5: The Lazy Kettle Cafe at Gledrid Services, Gledrid, Chirk; rated on August 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

  • Rated 5: Bar Fever at 19 - 21 Hills Lane, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on August 14

  • Rated 5: The Coach Inn at Ditherington Road, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on August 14

  • Rated 5: The Queens Head at Queens Head Hotel, Queens Head, Oswestry, Shropshire; rated on August 10

  • Rated 4: Raven Hotel at Barrow Street, Much Wenlock, Shropshire; rated on August 15

Takeaways

  • Rated 5: Ying Wah at 63 High Street, Church Stretton, Shropshire; rated on August 1

