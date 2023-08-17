Hygiene ratings given to seven Shropshire restaurants and it's good news for them all

Restaurants, cafes and canteens
Rated 5: Preston Montford Field Centre at Field Studies Council, Preston Montford Field Centre, Preston Montford Lane, Montford Bridge; rated on August 10
Rated 5: The Lazy Kettle Cafe at Gledrid Services, Gledrid, Chirk; rated on August 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
Rated 5: Bar Fever at 19 - 21 Hills Lane, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on August 14
Rated 5: The Coach Inn at Ditherington Road, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on August 14
Rated 5: The Queens Head at Queens Head Hotel, Queens Head, Oswestry, Shropshire; rated on August 10
Rated 4: Raven Hotel at Barrow Street, Much Wenlock, Shropshire; rated on August 15
Takeaways
Rated 5: Ying Wah at 63 High Street, Church Stretton, Shropshire; rated on August 1