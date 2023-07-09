In Pictures: Thousands turn out to enjoy Newport Show

Horse stunts

Taking place at Chetwynd Deer Park more than 10,000 poured through the gates for Saturday's event.

Stunning displays from Atkinson Action Horses in the main ring wowed the spectators, while the grand parade captivated audiences.

Show manager Sally Western said it has been a superb event, with the rain doing little to dampen the British spirit.

She said they had been thrilled at the response to the line-up of entertainment, the variety of stallholders, and thanked the volunteers who had made it possible.

Peter Wright, star of the Channel 5 documentary show The Yorkshire Vet and celebrity chef Glynn Purnell – known as the ‘Yummy Brummie’ – were among the guests.

The Festival of Food also provided people with food and produce from across the region, along with cooking displays from Glynn and Whitchurch chefs James Sherwin and Stuart Collins, who run Whitchurch's Wild Shropshire and Docket No 33 respectively.

Other entertainment included live music throughout the day, the return of the TEAM M.A.D. bike display group, African drumming and more.

Mrs Western said: "It has been a lovely day. Everyone seems to have really enjoyed themselves. We had a shower and one heavy downpour but people got their rain coats out and battened down the hatches."

She added: "The Atkinson Action Horses stole the show and put on a fantastic performance. It has just been a great day, we have had bumper crowds, no issues with car parking, it has all gone really well."

Mrs Western paid tribute to the young volunteers who had been part of the show, and said it had been great to see so many families attending and having fun.

She said: "Just seeing everyone enjoying themselves was amazing, people getting together, children playing. It has also been really good to work with the younger generation doing stewarding around the venue.

