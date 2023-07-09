In Pictures: Oswestry Food Festival brings the crowds

Kelsie Roberts and her nan June Bermeulen from Pete's Sandwich Bar

The Oswestry event, which has been running all weekend, takes place on the Bailey Head and Cross Street.

The event has been running for more than 10 years and was recently taken over by Oswestry Town Council.

Meryl Bowker of Mug Run Coffee

As well as a host of local producers – and some from further afield - street entertainers such as stilt walkers were lined up for the day, along with live music.

Saturday's festivities included a football fun day run by TNS, while Sunday's include Reggae in the Park at Cae Glas Park.

Elly Digweed from Monkhide Winery

Oswestry mayor, Councillor Olly Rose, said it had been good to see people visiting the town for another event, which she hoped would boost all of the town's traders.

She said: "I was down there this morning and it was absolutely brilliant as always. Most of the people I spoke to had been most years and said they always like to come back.

Bad weather didn't dampen spirits

"There was lots of really good quality local stuff, but there were people from further afield too – we had some people from Devon who are running a flapjack bakery."

She added: "I think it is crucial that we have these events and we do have a lot.

Braving the rain at Oswestry Food Festival on Saturday were Karolina Dobis, Matthew Mika and Anita Kirchen