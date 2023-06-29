Report reveals Telford as biggest improver in region for food hygiene ratings

A report has been produced in relation to Food Hygiene

But the West Midlands, as a whole, is almost bottom of the pile, nationally.

Towns and cities across the West Midlands that scored highest and lowest for their food hygiene ratings were revealed in a report by online training provider High Speed Training.

The report, which analysed Food Standards Agency (FSA) data for over 218,000 food businesses across England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, found that, in the West Midlands, the average food hygiene rating across all food establishments was 4.41 from almost 10,000 premises.

That placed the region 10th out of 11 in the national rankings, just ahead of London.

A similar report run in 2022 by High Speed Training calculated the region's score at 4.37, showing that food hygiene standards have improved across the region in recent years.

The top spot in the West Midlands went to Newcastle-Under-Lyme, with an impressive average score of 4.74, but Telford increased its rating by 0.15 in 2022 to 4.65 overall.

The regional table

The lowest average rating in the West Midlands went to Birmingham, with an average score of 4.03, meaning the city ranks joint bottom in the national rankings for towns and cities, tied with Walsall (4.03). However, both improved their rankings from 2022, by 0.05 and 0.03 respectively.

High Speed Training’s report also found that more than one in four takeaways (26 per cent) across the West Midlands scored three or below for their food hygiene rating.

Overall in the region, 83 per cent of premises scored a four or a five on their rating, with 94 per cent of hotels and Bed and Breakfasts and 86 per cent of restaurants and cafes scoring a four or a five.

Richard Anderson, Head of Learning and Development at High Speed Training, said: “One of the biggest responsibilities as a food establishment is ensuring that food safety and hygiene practices are thorough and up to date.

"This is why it’s so important for customers to check FHRS ratings - they are a direct reflection of how safely and hygienically that establishment operates.

“Our report shows that, on average, standards remain high across the UK, and have slightly improved from 2022. For businesses that perform well, a high rating is a real selling point. However, establishments with a low hygiene rating can be extremely off-putting for customers, which ultimately have a significant impact on reputation and profitability.

“Correct food hygiene training for staff, alongside robust food management procedures and everyday good practices are crucial to keep performing at high standards.

“And for those customers turning a blind eye when it comes to checking a hygiene rating, we would definitely urge you not to as ignorance isn’t always bliss! We would always recommend checking hygiene ratings before eating at an establishment so you can make an informed call as to whether you eat there.”