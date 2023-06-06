Robinsons trials new ecopack to help reduce waste

The Robinsons Eco Packs

The Robinsons Ecopack aims to reduce waste with 85 per cent less plastic per serve, compared to a one litre bottle of Robinsons Double Concentrate.

With the higher concentration of the squash, compared to its single or double concentrate drinks, the carton is the equivalent of three single concentrate bottles and results in significantly less packaging per serve.

With 60 serves per 500ml, the handy carton format also takes up less space, making it easy to transport and store at home.

Robinsons Ecopack carton is primarily made from paperboard, sourced from responsibly managed forests. The cap uses plastic derived from renewable raw materials. There is a small amount of aluminium and non-renewable plastic which are necessary to form a watertight barrier – preventing liquid from seeping through and keeping the product fresh.

Robinsons Ecopack is fully recyclable at kerbside in most UK regions or at recycling banks across the country. You can check your local authority’s recycling capabilities at http://www.ace-uk.co.uk/recycling/.

Available in three of the brand’s most popular flavours: Orange, Apple & Blackcurrant and Summer Fruits, in selected Tesco stores across the UK.

Fiona Graham, Innovation lead for Robinsons, said: “As a brand, Robinsons is continuously innovating and is committed to improving the environmental impact we have. Squash is already a sustainable product due to its concentrated format. Making Robinsons available in this new format allows consumers to feel confident in the knowledge that the pack they’ve chosen has more serves, but used less packaging per serve, and can be recycled once finished."

“All packaging types have their own unique benefits and challenges, and we know there is currently no one ‘silver bullet.’ That said, we believe that continuing to innovate with products such as Robinsons Ecopack will bring us one step closer to a solution and provide consumers with a range of options.”

“The brand-new Robinsons Ecopack carton will be available via Tesco to begin with, and we are excited to learn what consumers think about the new format.”