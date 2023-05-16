Notification Settings

Two Telford eateries awarded new hygiene ratings - and it's good news

TelfordFood and DrinkPublished:

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Telford and Wrekin’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.

Telford Excellency Midlands at Excellency Midlands Ltd Stafford Park 6, Stafford Park, Telford, Shropshire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 5.

And Fireaway Pizza Telford, a takeaway at Unit 5 10 Oxford Street, Oakengates, Telford, Shropshire was also given a score of five on May 3.

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the eateries, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good', four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

