Celebrate dinner to reflect 30 years of Culinary Association of Wales

Arwyn Watkins, OBE, is group executive chairman of Welshpool-based Cambrian Training Company, Trailhead Fine Foods and Mid Wales Fayres and Llanidloes-based Chartists 1770 at The Trewythen.

Tickets are now available for the black tie gala dinner at the International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales), Newport on June 20.

The evening includes a canape reception and three-course dinner with Welsh wines, and the host will be Welsh musician, actor, comedian and radio presenter Owen Money. Entertainment will be provided by The Brotherhood and a harpist.

“We are planning a great night with some wonderful speakers, catching up with past Culinary Team Wales members, National and Junior Chef of Wales winners, enjoying great food and wine, as well as connecting with our business partners,” said CAW president Arwyn Watkins, OBE.

“It has been a rollercoaster ride since the CAW first started in 1993, with many highs and a few hurdles to overcome, which we have done with grace and hard work.

“Many of our board members cherish the first Welsh International Culinary Championships in 1994, but my personal landmarks are achieving Worldchefs membership in Kyoto, Japan in 2002 and, on New Year’s Eve last year, winning the bid to host the Worldchefs Congress in 2026.”

Mr Watkins said the gala dinner will provide an opportunity for the CAW to build new and develop existing business relationships in the run up to the Worldchefs Congress at ICC Wales.

The CAW partnered with ICC Wales, the Celtic Manor Resort and the Welsh Government to mount a successful bid to host the Worldchefs Congress. Planning for this major culinary event, which will see chefs from around the globe head to Wales, has already begun.

“As we embark on a very exciting time for the CAW, leading to the most significant global culinary event held in the UK, it’s important to maintain the ties that bond us all as chefs in Wales and to join together to mark what we have achieved over the past 30 years and continue to grow," he added.

“I hope that chefs, existing and new business partners, sponsors and supporters will join us to celebrate on June 20. I encourage those chefs, who are not currently members of the CAW, to join free of charge before the end of the month to take advantage of the early bird ticket discount.”