Ludlow pub quizzers in £4,000 boost for community hospital

League of Friends acting chairman Michael Evans thanks Squirrel Manager, James Grant, in the specialist Milano chairs, with members of Ludlow hospital team

Fundraising from weekly quiz nights at The Squirrel pub in has provided patients at Ludlow Community Hospital with two specialist mobile chairs worth £2,000 each.

Customers attending The Squirrel’s Wednesday Quiz Nights, run by manager James Grant and his team, have been raising money for the Ludlow Hospital League of Friends.

Since they started, the quiz nights have seen just over £8,000 handed over to the friends group.

Michael Evans, acting chairman of the League of Friends, said: “We are so very grateful to James and the Squirrel team for choosing the League as its charity which has continued to help both patients and staff at the hospital."

With efforts like those of pubs, the charity has donated around £30,000 worth of specialist equipment for the Ludlow hospital in the past year.