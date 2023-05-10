13 Shropshire eateries given perfect hygiene ratings during latest round of inspections

Ratings reveal marks handed out in recent visits to the food businesses, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.
The below list features 13 establishments split into three categories - restaurants, cafes and canteens; pubs, bars and nightclubs; Takeaways.
All 13 received the best possible score of 5/5.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
Rated 5: Broseley Life Skills Tea Room at Unit 9, Little Posenhall, Posenhall, Broseley; rated on May 5
Rated 5: Pickles Of Oswestry Limited at Pickles Of Oswestry Ltd, 31 Church Street, Oswestry, Shropshire; rated on May 3
Rated 5: Flamingo's at 14 Beaumont Road, Church Stretton, Shropshire; rated on May 2
Rated 5: Hickory's Smokehouse at Hickory'S Smokehouse Limited, Victoria Quay, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on April 28
Rated 5: Castle Thai Restaurant at 20a Castle Gates, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on April 26
Rated 5: St Andrews Church at Church Street, Shifnal, Shropshire; rated on April 26
Rated 5: Benjamin's at 3 High Street, Whitchurch, Shropshire; rated on April 24
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
Rated 5: The Pound Inn at Leebotwood, Church Stretton, Shropshire; rated on May 2
Rated 5: Montgomery's Tower at Montgomerys Tower, Lower Claremont Bank, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on April 28
Rated 5: The Libertine at 16 - 17 Butcher Row, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on April 26
Rated 5: The Woodman at Woodman Inn, Danford, Claverley, Wolverhampton; rated on April 26
Rated 5: Old Street Tavern at 4 Old Street, Ludlow, Shropshire; rated on February 9
Takeaways
Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 5 Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on May 3