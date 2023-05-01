Notification Settings

Village hall pulling out the stops for a right royal coronation afternoon tea

By Megan JonesNewportFood and DrinkPublished: Comments

One village hall is getting set for celebrations fit for a king.

Edgmond Village Hall's vintage tea room is ready for a royal celebration. From left: Dianne Wainwright, Ann Parton, Pat Handley, Janis Blinkhorne and Laurie Norton
After almost five years since their first service, afternoon teas have become a staple at Edgmond Village Hall.

Every Tuesday between 1pm and 4pm the doors are opened for tea-time to raise money for the hall's upkeep.

Volunteers make a selection of hot and cold food and drink, to help fund this vital village provision.

Organiser Janis Blinkhorne said: "Village halls are good for communities, they bring people together. Putting on things like this bring people from outside the village in, and it's good for them to see what we've got."

Now flags are up and bunting hung, and Janis and the team have been working hard to prepare the hall for a coronation celebration.

On Tuesday, the afternoon tea will take on a royal theme, with coronation chicken, quiche and cakes.

The hall will also play host to a Coronation Fete on May 8. The event, led by community group Let's Play Edgmond, will run from 11am to 3pm.

The group have been fundraising for new play equipment for the village park since October 2022.

The fete will host a range of sustainable stalls, crafting activities, circus skills and food vendors.

Vintage vehicles will also be present, including coaches, cars, tractors and scooters.

