Good news for Shropshire eateries as 19 handed perfect hygiene scores

19 Shropshire food establishments are 5/5 on the hygiene front.

Ratings are handed out by the Food Standards Agency, and establishments are judged on things like 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The latest ratings, published last week, are below:

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

• Rated 5: The Wenlock Smoothie at 4 The Square, Barrow Street, Much Wenlock, Shropshire; rated on April 26

• Rated 5: Cafe On The Cop at 20 Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on April 24

• Rated 5: Judes Thyme For Tea at Kingswood Road Nurseries, Kingswood Road, Albrighton, Wolverhampton; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: Oswestry Rugby Club at Park Hall, Oswestry, Shropshire; rated on April 21

• Rated 5: Okra at 41 High Street, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: Kershaw's Sandwich Shop And Cafe at Unit B1, Faraday Business Park, Faraday Drive, Bridgnorth; rated on April 18

• Rated 5: Burger King at Hereford Road, Bayston Hill, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on April 13

• Rated 5: KFC at Earls Park, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on April 13

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

• Rated 5: The Black Bear at High Street, Whitchurch, Shropshire; rated on April 24

• Rated 5: The Boatyard at 13 Bridge Street, Bridgnorth, Shropshire; rated on April 18

• Rated 5: Wilderhope Manor Youth Hostel at Wilderhope Manor, Longville In The Dale, Much Wenlock, Shropshire; rated on April 6

Takeaways

• Rated 5: Castle Banquet at Castle Banquet Ltd, 20d Castle Gates, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: Urban Eatz at Bridgwater Buildings, Bridgewater Street, Whitchurch, Shropshire; rated on April 20

• Rated 5: Papa Johns at 69 Whitchurch Road, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on April 18

• Rated 5: Greggs at Harlescott Lane, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on April 17

• Rated 5: The Grange Fryer at 18 Grafton Mews, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on April 17

• Rated 5: Pisces Fish Bar at 36a Ditherington Road, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on April 14

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 5, Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on April 13