The Shropshire Wetherspoons pubs selling real ale at £2.15 a pint

A Wetherspoons real ale line up

Although the price is area-dependant, those who enjoy a refreshing ale can be assured that their local will be selling pints on the cheap.

The offer starts this week on March 22 and lasts until April 2, involving all 844 Wetherspoon pubs in the UK – keep scrolling for a list of 'spoons in Shropshire.

Vegan and gluten free beers are also included in the deal.

Wetherspoon operations director, Martin Geoghegan said: "The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

"It will allow our pubs to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices.

"It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been served in the pub, including those from overseas."

Here are all of the ales included in the deal.

Robinsons Brewery, Citra Pale Ale 3.4% ABV

Rooster’s Brewery, Blind Jack 3.7% ABV

Wainwright, Amber 4.0% ABV

Butcombe Brewery, Vincent 4.0% ABV

JW Lees Brewery, Vanilla Cream Pale 4.0% ABV

Vale Brewery, Brass Monkey 4.0% ABV

Exmoor Ales, Upside Brown 4.2% ABV

Hook Norton Brewery, Merula Stout 4.2% ABV

Theakston Brewery, Double Cross IPA 4.2% ABV

Adnams Brewery, Extra 4.3% ABV

Daleside Brewery, Seafever 4.3% ABV

Kirkby Lonsdale Brewery, 1822 4.3% ABV

Greene King Brewery, Spring Break 4.4% ABV

Sudwerk Brewery, Reeds Ale 4.4% ABV

Glamorgan Brewery, Fresh 4.5% ABV

Redemption Brewery, Steam 4.5% ABV

Brombeer Compagnie, Freddy Export 4.6% ABV

Titanic Brewery, EBA 4.6% ABV

Cairngorm Brewery, White Lady 4.7% ABV

Orkney Brewery, Cliff Edge 4.7% ABV

Liberation Brewery, Defiant ESB 4.8% ABV

Moorhouse’s Brewery, Totemic 4.8% ABV

Saltaire Brewery, Triple Choc 4.8% ABV

Batemans Brewery, Spring Breeze 5.0% ABV

Hawkshead Brewery, Five Hop 5.0% ABV

Nethergate Brewery, Umbel Magna 5.0% ABV

Sambrook’s Brewery, Valhalla 5.0% ABV

Oakham Ales, Buckle Up! 5.2% ABV

Otter Brewery, Head 5.8% ABV

Cambridge Brewing, Flower Child IPA 6.0% ABV

Where to find your nearest Wetherspoon in Shropshire and surrounding areas: