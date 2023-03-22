Notification Settings

The Shropshire Wetherspoons pubs selling real ale at £2.15 a pint

By Lauren HillFood and DrinkPublished: Comments

In celebration of a nationwide 'real ale festival', Wetherspoons pubs across the UK are offering pints of beer for £2.15.

A Wetherspoons real ale line up
A Wetherspoons real ale line up

Although the price is area-dependant, those who enjoy a refreshing ale can be assured that their local will be selling pints on the cheap.

The offer starts this week on March 22 and lasts until April 2, involving all 844 Wetherspoon pubs in the UK – keep scrolling for a list of 'spoons in Shropshire.

Vegan and gluten free beers are also included in the deal.

Wetherspoon operations director, Martin Geoghegan said: "The festival is a great celebration of real ale.

"It will allow our pubs to showcase a selection of superb beers over a 12-day period, at great value for money prices.

"It will also give our customers the opportunity to enjoy a number of beers which have not previously been served in the pub, including those from overseas."

Here are all of the ales included in the deal.

  • Robinsons Brewery, Citra Pale Ale 3.4% ABV

  • Rooster’s Brewery, Blind Jack 3.7% ABV

  • Wainwright, Amber 4.0% ABV

  • Butcombe Brewery, Vincent 4.0% ABV

  • JW Lees Brewery, Vanilla Cream Pale 4.0% ABV

  • Vale Brewery, Brass Monkey 4.0% ABV

  • Exmoor Ales, Upside Brown 4.2% ABV

  • Hook Norton Brewery, Merula Stout 4.2% ABV

  • Theakston Brewery, Double Cross IPA 4.2% ABV

  • Adnams Brewery, Extra 4.3% ABV

  • Daleside Brewery, Seafever 4.3% ABV

  • Kirkby Lonsdale Brewery, 1822 4.3% ABV

  • Greene King Brewery, Spring Break 4.4% ABV

  • Sudwerk Brewery, Reeds Ale 4.4% ABV

  • Glamorgan Brewery, Fresh 4.5% ABV

  • Redemption Brewery, Steam 4.5% ABV

  • Brombeer Compagnie, Freddy Export 4.6% ABV

  • Titanic Brewery, EBA 4.6% ABV

  • Cairngorm Brewery, White Lady 4.7% ABV

  • Orkney Brewery, Cliff Edge 4.7% ABV

  • Liberation Brewery, Defiant ESB 4.8% ABV

  • Moorhouse’s Brewery, Totemic 4.8% ABV

  • Saltaire Brewery, Triple Choc 4.8% ABV

  • Batemans Brewery, Spring Breeze 5.0% ABV

  • Hawkshead Brewery, Five Hop 5.0% ABV

  • Nethergate Brewery, Umbel Magna 5.0% ABV

  • Sambrook’s Brewery, Valhalla 5.0% ABV

  • Oakham Ales, Buckle Up! 5.2% ABV

  • Otter Brewery, Head 5.8% ABV

  • Cambridge Brewing, Flower Child IPA 6.0% ABV

Where to find your nearest Wetherspoon in Shropshire and surrounding areas:

  • The Thomas Botfield, Telford

  • The Shrewsbury Hotel, Shrewsbury

  • Montgomery's Tower, Shrewsbury

  • The Hippodrome, Market Drayton

  • The William Withering, Wellington

  • Jewel of the Severn, Bridgnorth

  • George Hotel, Bewdley

