Bridgnorth butchers celebrate after steak named UK's best

Charlie Spencer and Julia Spencer with the rest of the team.at Alderson's Butchers in Bridgnorth

Alderson's Butchers Pie House & Kitchen in Bridgnorth had been shortlisted for the 2023 Golden Cleaver Awards.

The awards, which are backed by the Institute of Meat, recognise and celebrate innovation and quality in retail butcher shops.

Alderson's, which is based in Sydney Cottage Drive, was nominated for two awards at the national show - best beef steak for its Morville rib-eye steaks, and best hot pie.

The award for best beef steak was handed to Alderson's at the Harrogate Butcher's Show on March 5.

More than 400 butchers from across the UK had entered the 2023 awards, and Alderson's was one of just five winners.

The family business was also named runner-up for its steak and ale pie.

Owners of the shop, Julia and Charlie Spencer, said they were "thrilled" after taking home the award.

Julia Spencer said: "We are thrilled to have won the Golden Cleaver award for best steak in the UK and runner up for our steak and ale pie.

"Our reputation for our pies and beef alone draws customers from all over the country. It's great for both products to receive such prestigious awards.

"We are very much a traditional butchers, which requires an exceptional workforce to produce the products that we have to offer."

The award-winning rib-eye steak comes from Shropshire's Morville beef, reared locally by the family-run business, and the shop has also had a number of other products awarded stars for their quality by the Golden Cleaver Awards.

She said: "Lisa our kitchen manager, developed a delicious lamb hotpot that was also awarded top marks, three gold stars. Also our ever popular traditional pork sausage was awarded two gold stars."

Organiser of the Harrogate Butcher's Show, Danny Upson from food service distributors, Dalziel, said:"The Golden Cleaver awards was created to celebrate the craftsmanship, quality, and innovation of independent retail butchers.

"From their dedication, passion and drive they [Alderson's] have become excellent food specialists and an ideal meal solution destination for busy consumers.

"Retail Butchers across Britain entered over 400 products, products were entered from Aberdeenshire and right down to the deep south of Cornwall! A team of expert judges evaluated each product and awarded them with Gold stars.