Trio of Shropshire pubs among dozens being sold by Marston's

The Blue Pig, in Capewell Road, Trench, is up for sale. Photo: Google.

The Wolverhampton-based pub operator has instructed business property adviser and pub specialist Christie & Co to put 61 of its freehold pubs in England and Wales on the market.

Two Telford pubs, The Blue Pig, in Capewell Road, Trench, and The Red Lion, in Madeley, are among those being offloaded by the pub group.

The Red Lion in Madeley is being sold by Marstons

The Bradford Arms at Knockin, near Oswestry, and two Wrexham pubs – The Duke of Wellington and The Hampden Arms, also feature on the list.

Also for sale in the West Midlands is the unique Crooked House, at Himley Road, between Dudley and Himley, despite the tourist attraction - which has one side of the pub 4ft lower than the other side due to subsidence - having just been given a much-needed makeover.

Other Dudley pubs in the sell off include The King William, in Pensnett Road, and The Bush Inn, on Buffery Road, along with The Spills Meadow, in Kent Street, Upper Gornal.

The Bradford Arms in the village of Knockin is up for sale

In Stourbridge The Garibaldi Inn, in Cross Street, is on the list along with The Fountain Inn, at nearby Clent.

The Bluebell, in Hurcott Road, Kidderminster, and the Mitre Oak, in the Stourport area, are also to be sold off ,with Stafford pub The Oxleathers, in Cape Avenue, to be disposed of as well.

The sales would take the national pub company’s estate below 1,400 properties.

The pubs are said to be part of Marston’s non-core properties and are available to purchase individually, in small groups or as a group package in a move the pub operator is calling "Project Aramis".

It is thought the pub packages will attract interest from the likes of Red Oak Taverns, the national pub operator founded by Aaron Brown and Mark Grunnell in 2011, and Valiant Pub Company.

Both companies have already acquired pubs from Marston’s over the past 12 months.

Noel Moffitt, senior director – corporate pubs and restaurants at Christie & Co, said: "The pub sector has been very resilient over the last few years and has adapted well to the challenges and despite interest in the sector there is a lack of properties on the market.

"This [Marston's] portfolio offers new entrants and existing operators a wonderful opportunity to acquire investments or operate their own businesses."

However, Marston's is not the only pub chain to have made sales of its estate in recent months.

Stonegate, the UK's biggest pub company, reportedly put around 1,000 venues on the market in January for a reported £800 million.