Anthony Murphy of Hereford's Beefy Boys was crowned National Burger Chef of the Year

The Beefy Boys, with restaurants in Shrewsbury, Hereford and Cheltenham, claimed not just one but two coveted titles at the National Burger Awards.

The team bowled over a panel of highly respected industry judges at the UK-wide event, where its signature burger ‘The Old Boy’ was named Burger of the Year.

The dish, cooked by The Beefy Boys’ Hereford chef Anthony Murphy, saw off incredible competition from 15 of the UK’s best burger creations at the ninth National Burger Awards.

He also stormed the technical round to claim the National Burger Chef of the Year crown.

The technical challenge required the 16 competitors to create the ultimate burger from a range of sponsor ingredients, supplied by the likes of Americana, Danish Crown, Hellmann’s, Kerrymaid, Kühne and Santa Maria.

On his winning haul, Mr Murphy said: “We’re in shock. In the car on the way here we thought we wouldn’t win anything, but we’ve ended up winning two awards – Chef of the Year and Burger of the Year.

“We were in the first round and we thought we were in the group of death – such great burgers and previous winners in there. We could see burgers being plated up and how good they were, but we went really simple with ours and obviously it worked for us."