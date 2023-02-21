Notification Settings

Sainsbury's stores in Shropshire have new flavour of Prime Drink in stock

Food and Drink

Sainsbury's stores in Shropshire still have the newly released UK exclusive Orange and mango KSI Prime Drink.

The new UK exclusive flavour of the Prime Drink has released across the UK today, including Shropshire. Photo: Prime
People across the country were seen queueing outside Sainsbury's supermarkets before the stores even opened to get their hands on the latest release of the drink that has caused a storm over social media in recent months.

A new flavour was released called KSI Orange and Mango, with only limited stock being released of this particular flavour.

Sainsbury's have confirmed that the store on Black Gate Street, Oswestry still has the drink in stock, and in particular, the new flavour.

The Whitchurch Sainsbury's store also had stock of the new flavour along with other flavours this morning.

Customers are being advised that they can only purchase a maximum of three drinks but despite this, many people have been sharing images on social media buying dozens of the bottles.

