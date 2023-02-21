Sainsbury's stores in Shropshire have new flavour of Prime Drink in stock

The new UK exclusive flavour of the Prime Drink has released across the UK today, including Shropshire. Photo: Prime

People across the country were seen queueing outside Sainsbury's supermarkets before the stores even opened to get their hands on the latest release of the drink that has caused a storm over social media in recent months.

A new flavour was released called KSI Orange and Mango, with only limited stock being released of this particular flavour.

Sainsbury's have confirmed that the store on Black Gate Street, Oswestry still has the drink in stock, and in particular, the new flavour.

The Whitchurch Sainsbury's store also had stock of the new flavour along with other flavours this morning.

@prime_tracker sainsburys in Oswestry Shropshire 10.30 this morning, store was dead..... pic.twitter.com/Lom4yXL62z — gary clark (@gary_clark) February 21, 2023