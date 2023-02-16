Ludlow Spring Festival future secured after council grants licence at new venue

Ludlow Spring Festival will be moving from its venue at Ludlow Castle

It means the three-day festival, which has been a staple on the town’s event calendar for nearly 30 years, can go ahead in May as planned.

The decision comes after a licensing hearing was called by Shropshire Council earlier this week in response to 51 objections raised over the plans.

The decision notice says councillors took into account the concerns of nearby residents but concluded that they were confident the club would adhere to the four licensing objectives – prevention of crime and disorder, protection of children, public safety and prevention of public nuisance.

The venue has previously operated under a ‘club certificate’, allowing the sale of alcohol to members and their guests, but a full licence is needed to allow it to open to the public.

Under the conditions of the licence, the club is permitted to host three large events each year as well as eight smaller events with up to 500 people.

At the hearing on Monday, food festival chairman David Chantler said the spring event needed to relocate from Ludlow Castle due to an increase in hire charges, but added the main food festival in September was not affected.

A number of objectors attended the hearing at Shirehall to voice their concerns.

The decision notice says: “The sub-committee noted that the main concerns of those who made representations were in relation to noise nuisance that would be caused due to the events being held at the premises, traffic going to and from the premises and the effect the events at the premises would have on children visiting the children’s play area next to the premises and the tennis club.”

But the panel heard that all ‘responsible authorities’, namely trading standards, environmental health, licensing and West Mercia Police, were satisfied with the application after extra conditions were included.

The hearing was also told that there were 27 letters of support for the licence application, and Ludlow Town Council had withdrawn its objection.

The decision notice says: “The sub-committee were mindful of the concerns raised by those who made representations, in relation to noise nuisance, the safety of children and the effect of the traffic to the premises and noted the responsible authorities were satisfied that, following their representations during the consultation period, the measures proposed in the operating schedule were sufficient to promote the licensing objectives.

“The sub-committee noted that the responsible authorities did not attend the hearing and made no further representations in relation to the application.

“Having regard to the statutory guidance, the sub-committee were satisfied that the additional conditions agreed by the applicant prior to the hearing, would be an appropriate and proportionate response to promote the licensing objectives.”