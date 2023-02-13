Could the next Junior Bake Off winner be from our region? Applications now open for season nine

Applications are now open for the ninth season of Junior Bake Off. Photo: Channel 4

Do you know a pint-sized Prue Leith or Paul Hollywood? Well, the masterminds behind the Channel 4 hit are once again on the hunt for Britain's best young bakers.

Applications for season nine of Junior Bake Off are open until Sunday, March 12.

In order to apply, bakers must be aged nine years or over on June 1, 2023, but less than 13 years on September 30, 2023.

Filming is scheduled to take place from June to September for up to 20 days.