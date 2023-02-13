A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

The Food Standards Agency has released the latest batch of hygiene ratings for food establishments across the county.

A number of restaurants, cafes, canteens, pubs and bars across the region have been handed new ratings with 19 of them scoring a "very good" 5 out of 5, and just one scoring 4, which is "good."

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Bistro 7 Of Ludlow at Ground Floor, Palmers House, 7 Corve Street, Ludlow; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Ego @ The Grapes at Welshpool Road, Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: The Auction Canteen at Livestock Market, Wenlock Road, Bridgnorth, Shropshire; rated on February 3

• Rated 5: Coleham Fish Bar at 54 - 55 Longden Coleham, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on February 2

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 16 High Street, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: Grazers Cafe at Barbers Auctions, Market Drayton Livestock Market, Adderley Road, Market Drayton; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: McDonalds Battlefield at Battlefield Road, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: McDonalds at Meole Brace Retail Park, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on January 27

• Rated 5: The Stores at Marton, Welshpool, Shropshire; rated on January 26

• Rated 5: Bauhinia at 42 Green End, Whitchurch, Shropshire; rated on January 25

• Rated 4: Latte Da Cafe at 26 Bradford Street, Shifnal, Shropshire; rated on January 6

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And seven ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Bridgnorth Cricket & Hockey Clubs at Cricket Ground, Victoria Road, Bridgnorth, Shropshire; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: The Blood Bay at 13 High Street, Ludlow, Shropshire; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: The Nelson Inn at Nelson Inn, Rocks Green, Ludlow, Shropshire; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: Ye Olde Punch Bowl Inn at Ludlow Road, Bridgnorth, Shropshire; rated on February 9

• Rated 5: The Harp Inn at 74 High Street, Bridgnorth, Shropshire; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: 56 at 5 Leg Street, Oswestry, Shropshire; rated on February 3

• Rated 5: The Plough at Plough Inn, Aston Lane, Claverley, Wolverhampton; rated on February 3

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Village Fish Bar at Main Road, Pontesbury, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on February 3