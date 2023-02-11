Ales 'massacred' as crowds flock to Shropshire brewery's 'Valentine's' mainstay event

SOUTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 11/02/2023 - Ludlow Brewing Co Valentine's Ale Massacre - Beer Festival. In Picture: Paul Bullock, Kyle Jones and Steve Gregory from Telford.

Hundreds of thirsty customers flocked to Ludlow Brewery's Valentine's Ale Massacre for the three-day extravaganza with temptingly placed food stalls available when those ale-induced hunger pangs set in.

The brewery's boss was pleased to see that cask ales and keg beers are as popular as ever.

Gary Walters, the managing director said: "Our annual beer festival is a key event in our calendar, and this year's Valentine's Ale Massacre has been an outstanding success.

"The event has showcased nearly 30 cask ales and keg beers, as well as three guest bag-in-box ciders. It's great to see that real ale drinking is thriving, and see people getting into the fun by rating the beers."

Ludlow Brewing Co Valentine's Ale Massacre - Beer Festival. In Picture: Alan Doyle and Mike Wiggins from Ludlow and Craven Arms.

Two sell out ticketed evening events, one a comedy night for the Ludlow Fringe Festival and the other an 80s music gig, made sure of the continued footfall.

Mr Walters added: "The overwhelming impression over the weekend is that everyone has appreciated being able to sample new beers, while thoroughly enjoying meeting up and socialising in our taproom.

"The atmosphere has been friendly, relaxed; it's been great to see so many happy faces.

"With hundreds of customers coming in through the doors over the three day event, and two sell-out ticketed evening events, overall it just couldn't have gone better for our 11th annual beer festival."

Mr Walters' staff were kept busy pouring pints, serving drinks, and bar snacks during the Friday to Sunday event.

And food was supplied by Bunto Street Kitchen on Friday and Sunday. They make Korean-style burgers. And the Pizza Girls used their hot pink oven on Saturday to keep the hungry punters happy.

On Friday alone the organisers of the event in Station Drive estimate that beer stocks were 'dented' when 150-200 people came through the doors.

They poured in the region of 700 pints on Friday alone.

They were helped along by members of Campaign for Real Ale members from branches in Shrewsbury & West Shropshire and Herefordshire who were filling in their score cards.