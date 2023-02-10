Shropshire vineyard launches oak-aged wine in homage to border landscape

Nadine Roach with new wine, Offa's Shadow

Staff at Kerry Vale Vineyard, near Montgomery, have spoken of their excitement for the release of a new wine.

Offa's Shadow, made from grapes harvested in 2021, has been aged in oak barrels - a new venture for the vineyard owners.

Nadine Roach, tour guide and marketing manager at the vineyard, explained: "It's a bit different than our other wines because it's oak-aged.

"It's not something we've done in the past, so it's a bit of an experiment. But we've all had a taste, and we're really excited.

"We think our customers are going to be really pleased, we can't wait to release it."

The wine is named for the boundary dyke built along the Anglo-Welsh border by Offa, King of Mercia, in the eighth century.

Nadine explained: "You can see Offa's Dyke from the vineyard, it passes right through the landscape. We think this beautiful scenery deserves some recognition."

The vineyard is also looking ahead to this year's harvest, which will see the first bunch of pinot noir grapes gathered from vines planted two years ago.

"It's the first time we've grown them," Nadine said: "They're notoriously hard to grow.

"They need a bit more TLC than other grapes but it's an incredibly popular grape all around the world. It's quite exciting."

The vineyard was taken over three years ago by wine enthusiasts Russell and Janet Cooke.

The couple relocated from America to take on the venture.

The vineyard is open to the public five days a week from Wednesday to Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Tour season runs from May to September.