Jamie Tully, executive chef at Chartist 1770 at The Trewythen, Llanidloes, is in the running to be crowned National Chef of Wales.

The final, organised by The Culinary Association of Wales (CAW), will be held at the Welsh International Culinary Championships (WICC) from February 21-22 at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s campus in Rhos-on-Sea.

The winner will claim £500 plus a set of engraved knives from Friedr Dick and £250 worth of Churchill products.

In the final, Jamie will have to cook his own creative menu for a three-course dinner for 12 people within five hours, using a majority of Welsh ingredients.

The starter must be suitable for vegans, the main course must use two different cuts of PGI Welsh Lamb and the dessert must feature seasonal fruits, an ice cream, chocolate and biscuit or tuille.

Jamie will be up against Robert Cave, head chef at Rookery Hall Hotel; Matthew Smith, chef lecturer at Cheshire South & West College, and Wayne Barnard, senior chef de partie at Holm House Hotel, Penarth; Dan Andree, head chef at Beach House Restaurant, Oxwich, Swansea; Sophie Rowe, chef de partie at Gaerwen Arms, Gaerwen, Anglesey; Matthew Owen, head chef at the Celtic Collection, Newport; David Williams, head chef at Cwm Gwendraeth, Llanelli, and Dalton Weir, sous chef at The Cottage Loaf, Llandudno.