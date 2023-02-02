New beers to try as Salopian Brewery opens up bar this weekend

Salopian Brewery

Salopian Brewery will welcome customers to the Taproom from 3pm-7pm on Friday and midday-5pm on Saturday.

The events will see two debutant drinks – Constellations plus Ways and Means.

A spokeswoman for the brewery said: "If you can't make it this weekend, then we intend to be open the first weekend of every month, with a couple of exceptions to accommodate Bank Holiday weekends.

"We look forward to meeting you at the Taproom, where you can sample the latest Salopian delights, discover exclusive news from the brewery team, and catch up with friends old and new."

Plans are in place for openings on March 3-4 and March 31 and April 1.