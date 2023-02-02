Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New beers to try as Salopian Brewery opens up bar this weekend

By Matthew PanterShrewsburyFood and DrinkPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A popular Shropshire brewery will be opening up its bar for visitors for the first time on Friday and Saturday.

Salopian Brewery
Salopian Brewery

Salopian Brewery will welcome customers to the Taproom from 3pm-7pm on Friday and midday-5pm on Saturday.

The events will see two debutant drinks – Constellations plus Ways and Means.

A spokeswoman for the brewery said: "If you can't make it this weekend, then we intend to be open the first weekend of every month, with a couple of exceptions to accommodate Bank Holiday weekends.

"We look forward to meeting you at the Taproom, where you can sample the latest Salopian delights, discover exclusive news from the brewery team, and catch up with friends old and new."

Plans are in place for openings on March 3-4 and March 31 and April 1.

Salopian Brewery, based in Old Station Yard, Old Station Road, Hadnall first brewed in Shrewsbury in 1995.

Entertainment
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Business
Shrewsbury entertainment
What's On
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News