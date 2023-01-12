Help from residents, pub landlords and local historians have helped shape the project.

The Inns and Beer House project has seen the society's members work tirelessly to compile a guide to some of Newport's historic boozers.

The guide, which is hoping to be available by the summer, will eventually form part of a Victoria County History Red Book series.

Help from residents, pub landlords and local historians have helped shape the project, which will also see a number of plaques installed on the historic buildings to coincide with the release of the guide.

The society are looking for new members for help with this and many other projects.