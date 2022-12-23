Shrewsbury and Newtown cafes serving free meals to those alone on Christmas Day

The Ploughboy owner Fred Bilgic with some chocolate donations that have been handed in

The Ploughboy, on Mardol, in Shrewsbury, and Caribbean restaurant Hummingbird, in Newtown, Powys, are throwing open their doors to those who are spending Christmas alone.

The Shrewsbury cafe is a popular and 'close knit' eatery, and staff said they 'wanted to give something back'.

Waitress Katie said: "It's our 10th year doing the free Christmas meals, and we often have regulars, and non-regulars, who come in alone. Doing this gives them a few hours of interacting with others, even if they just come in for a drink."

The Ploughboy, on Mardol in Shrewsbury

The cafe has received 'generous donations' of hats, gloves and scarves for homeless people, and 'a few' cash donations which have all gone towards the snacks and food for the day – which is otherwise paid for by boss Fred Bilgic and his wife, Claire.

"We want to express our huge thanks to the public for being so generous," Katie said.

The cafe will be open from 11.30am-2.20pm on Christmas Day.

Hummingbird, a popular Caribbean food business used to trade out of a food truck, but will be opening the doors of its new, stationary restaurant on Friday.

Kind-hearted: The team at Hummingbird

Business-owner Johnal Guy Simpson said he and the staff will be handing out free Christmas dinners to anyone who is alone or 'going through hardship'.

The 49-year-old said: "I have been there myself. I know it's a difficult time of the year for some people anyway, let alone those who are lonely or going through hardship.

"Supporting the local community goes both ways – I receive amazing support from customers, but it's just as important that I give back to them. I have lived in Newtown for three years, and it has put me in touch with a fantastic community.

"When I made the decision to open the restaurant I thought, 'I've acquired a premises, and I'd like to use it to give back'."

Hummingbird is ready to open its doors.

Although it was promoted on his Instagram page, Johnal urges anyone who may not have a phone, and hears about the dinner through word of mouth, to come.

In an Instagram post on @hummingbirdeats23, he wrote: "On Christmas day we'd like to provide a free Christmas meal in a warm setting for those who might be alone or struggling this Christmas.

"If you know someone who may be alone or having a tough time then please ask them to get in touch.

"No one should be isolated and alone."

Johnal also gave his thanks to the community for their 'generous donations' as well as Newtown Food Surplus and Welsh butchers The Prized Pig for donating two turkeys, pigs in blankets, and money for the free Christmas dinner.