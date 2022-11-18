Cadbury's unveils its festive biscuit range

Oreo Festive Favourites

Rafael Espesani, Senior Brand Manager of Sweet Biscuits at Mondelēz International said: “The festive season is a time to celebrate with family and friends, and we are delighted to be able to make these festive gatherings even sweeter with our seasonal range from Cadbury and OREO.

"From OREO Snowy Enrobed Cookies to Cadbury Festive Friends and more, we know there’s something for everyone to enjoy.”

Cadbury Snowy Fingers are among the products for sale, at RRP £1.39 along with Cadbury Festive Friends bitesize crunchy biscuits, RRP £1.79.

Limited-edition boxes of OREO Snowy Enrobed Cookies, with an original OREO cookie cloaked in a sumptuous layer of white chocolate are also on offer, RRP £2.69.

Cadbury's have also revealed it Festive Fingers Collection including: Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers, Cadbury Bournville Fingers and Cadbury Orange Fingers.