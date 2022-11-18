Notification Settings

Burger King branch giving away 1,000 free burgers with deliveries - on two days only

By Eleanor LawsonNewtownFood and DrinkPublished: Comments

Burger King is giving away 1,000 free burgers to customers in Newtown to celebrate the branch starting deliveries.

However, you'll have to keep the dates in your diary, as there are only two days when this offer is available.

The fast food chain has partnered with Shropshire-based delivery service Delivery Shark to bring Burger King to hungry customers in Powys.

And to celebrate, the branch is giving away 1,000 free Whoppers with Delivery Shark orders over £20.

In addition to the signature flame-grilled beef burger being up for grabs, the Plant-based Whopper will also be available.

The Whopper Wednesday offer runs on the last two Wednesdays in November, so the free burgers are only available on November 23 and 30.

Customers can also make the most of the new service with free delivery on certain dates across November.

Burger lovers simply have to place an order over £15 on November 22 or 29 to enjoy fan favourites at home for no extra cost.

