Which Christmas TV advert is your favourite of 2022?

John Lewis and Partners's 2022 advert The Beginner. Photo: John Lewis and Partners/PA Wire

Retailers of all stripes have made a habit of going all-in on their festive TV adverts, with miniature stories designed to tug on audiences' heartstrings or raise some laughs.

The television schedule is packed with special Christmas broadcasts from supermarkets to fast food chains - as are advert slots on YouTube, in a sign of the times.

And as the Christmas advert has become an annual tradition, the retailers have been trying new things and stepping up their games.

But which one has struck a chord with you this year? Have any of the below had you wiping away a tear or stifling a chuckle? Have a read about the adverts below and have your say in our poll.

Aldi

Kevin the Carrot is back, this time in a Home Alone parody. The supermarket is keeping to the tried and tested by returning to the carrot theme in an ad created for laughs. Watch out for the dig at M&S about its legal battle over its Cuthbert the Caterpillar.

Asda: Have your Elf a Merry Christmas

Will Ferrell is cleverly brought into the advert using scenes of him playing Buddy in the popular 2003 Christmas film Elf, in which he clumsily enters the store as a budding staff member and endears himself to all concerned.

Boots: Joy For All

Clever advert that sees a woman try on a pair of glasses that show the world around her ensconced in Christmas cheer. The last shot sees her overlooking a warm Christmas scene in her own home, only to lift the lenses and find that nothing changes.

McDonald’s: The List

Cats director Tom Hooper is in charge of this tale of a boy whose fancifully long Christmas list catches the wind and flies off into the heavens. He’s cheered up though, because he ends up in McDonald’s? The advert aims to promote a deeper meaning about the importance of family.

M&S Food

Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders play the Christmas Fairy and “Duckie”, a ropey chew-toy brought to life. The advert begins with the Fairy hopping off the top of the Christmas tree to find a “new very special friend” to celebrate Christmas with. It is the first of an eight-part series of ads.

JD Sports: King of the Game

JD Sports has dropped a star-studded advert for its 2022 Christmas campaign, featuring a list of famous faces including the like of Cole Wealleans-Watts and Chunkz, who enter the JD Arcade and bump into famous faces including Anthony Joshua, Trent Alexander-Arnold and many others.

John Lewis: The Beginner

John Lewis goes for the heartstrings, following a man as he painstakingly learns to skateboard in order to connect with a child he and his partner are adopting, all set to a laidback cover of Blink 182’s 'All The Small Things'.

Lidl: The Story of Lidl Bear

Lidl has gone for cuteness-overload for their Christmas advert this year, involving a shrunk Lidl jumper and a bear, who finds fame but then realises the importance of family and returns to his little girl owner just in time for Christmas with all the trimmings.

Morrisons: Farmer Christmas

The film follows 'Farmer Christmas' for a second year running, a tractor-riding interpolation of old Saint Nick who monologues to camera in a buttery Welsh brogue as part of the store's drive to promote its link to home-grown food.

Sainsbury’s: Once Upon a Pud

Sainsbury’s opts against a cost of living theme and instead concentrates on its luxury food range, with This Morning’s Alison Hammond as a Brummie queen who is presented with a procession of delicious-looking Christmas dishes.

Sports Direct: Give Me Football

Give Me Football is well and truly a star-studded affair, parodying other adverts using some big names including Eric Cantona, Mason Mount and iconic commentator, Clive Tyldesley. One of the more surreal adverts for Christnas, but guaranteed to raise a smile.

Tesco: The Christmas Party