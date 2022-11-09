Notification Settings

Hotel in Wem up for sale less than a month after selling at auction

By Sunil Midda

A hotel in Wem that recently sold in auction has been put up for sale less than a month later.

White Horse Hotel

The White Horse Hotel, in High Street, sold at auction on October 17 for £75,000.

But the Grade-II listed building is now up for sale again with the same guide price.

The auction was carried out through estate agent Butters John Bee, which confirmed the building is up for sale again and there will be viewings rather than an auction for it.

The description of the building on the listing states: "A three storey former coaching Inn of brick construction under a pitched tile roof fronting High Street in the picturesque town of Wem. The property has remained vacant for some time and will require refurbishment before lending itself to a range of uses (STPP). Grade 2 listed."

Concerns have previously been raised about the poor state of the building, including from residents and Wem Town Council, which also previously spoke about acquiring the iconic building.

Wem Civic Society also raised its own concerns over the future of the White Horse Hotel earlier this year. Wem Civic Society has been contacted for a comment.

Full details of the listing can be found at buttersjohnbee.com/commercial-property-for-sale/restaurant-licensed-and-takeaway-for-sale-in-high-street-wem-shropshire

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

