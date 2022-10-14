Notification Settings

Awards presented to two east Shropshire pubs

Members of Telford and East Shropshire Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) group celebrated the achievements of two Shropshire pubs.

The Anvil
The Anvil

The group met at The Anvil in Shifnal to present them with the award for Town Pub of the Year.

It was voted for by the hundreds of members of the branch who particularly said they enjoyed the burning fire and spacious beer garden available all year round.

The quality of the cask ale on offer was noted, and the family-friendly atmosphere was highly commended by beer lovers.

The award was presented to the Anvil's licensees, Tom and Eloise Sutton, by new branch chairman Paul Jones.

Sam Jervis from the Lion O’Morfe in Upper Farmcote was also present to accept his pub’s award for Rural Pub of the Year 2022.

The multi-award-winning Lion is described as a ‘classic country pub’, with a small bar for drinkers and an excellent restaurant for diners, welcoming to locals and visitors alike.

The pub was rescued by Sam and his family from a nine-year closure just a few years ago and has gone from strength to strength.

Anyone wishing to join CAMRA can find more information on the national website, which also has details of the Telford and East Shropshire branch.

