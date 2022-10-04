The new Shrewsbury business bringing cocktails to your door

Michelle has launched Beyond the Bar

Michelle Docherty is the brains behind ‘Beyond the Bar’, a cocktail delivery business serving her hometown.

“I am providing customers with a real treat – carefully crafted cocktails using homemade syrups and fresh juices creating the perfect fusion of flavours for their unique menu of drinks,” said Michelle who launched the venture after completing a business start up course with consultants Good2Great, based in Bridgnorth.

“The cocktails are presented in a beautiful delivery box complete with garnishes and directions on how to pour and present and can cater for large parties or just a few people as a perfect gift.”

“The Good2Great programme gave me a real focus as well as the tools and confidence to move forward with my idea.

“I had a fantastic mentor who believed in me and his one to one support has meant that my idea has become a reality and is now flourishing,” Michelle added.

Mother-of-two Michelle works as an admissions and contracts officer for a small independent specialist college and residential care provider and she found the inspiration for her new business during lockdown.

She said: “When we were restricted to small garden gatherings I loved nothing more than bringing my friends and family together and treating them by creating delicious cocktails that had the wow factor.

“For a business to succeed you need passion and this is mine and I want to share that!”

Customers can order cocktails on line at www.beyondthebarcocktails.co.uk.