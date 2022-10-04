Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

The new Shrewsbury business bringing cocktails to your door

By Matthew PanterShrewsburyFood and DrinkPublished:

A Shrewsbury woman who has started a new cocktail company is hoping she has found the recipe for success.

Michelle has launched Beyond the Bar
Michelle has launched Beyond the Bar

Michelle Docherty is the brains behind ‘Beyond the Bar’, a cocktail delivery business serving her hometown.

“I am providing customers with a real treat – carefully crafted cocktails using homemade syrups and fresh juices creating the perfect fusion of flavours for their unique menu of drinks,” said Michelle who launched the venture after completing a business start up course with consultants Good2Great, based in Bridgnorth.

“The cocktails are presented in a beautiful delivery box complete with garnishes and directions on how to pour and present and can cater for large parties or just a few people as a perfect gift.”

“The Good2Great programme gave me a real focus as well as the tools and confidence to move forward with my idea.

“I had a fantastic mentor who believed in me and his one to one support has meant that my idea has become a reality and is now flourishing,” Michelle added.

Mother-of-two Michelle works as an admissions and contracts officer for a small independent specialist college and residential care provider and she found the inspiration for her new business during lockdown.

She said: “When we were restricted to small garden gatherings I loved nothing more than bringing my friends and family together and treating them by creating delicious cocktails that had the wow factor.

“For a business to succeed you need passion and this is mine and I want to share that!”

Customers can order cocktails on line at www.beyondthebarcocktails.co.uk.

The Good2Great Business Programme is funded by Shropshire Council and managed by Telford & Wrekin Council.

Entertainment
Business
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

Features writer and news reporter covering Shropshire. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News