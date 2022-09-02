Late night openings resume at Shrewsbury Market Hall for new season

Jayne Edge and Marco Filippi of Italian restaurant Tutto Bene at Shrewsbury Market Hall

Shrewsbury's Market Hall will launch its late night shopping events on Saturday evening – staying open from 5pm until 10pm.

Said to have a 'festival vibe', visitors to the market hall can explore the range of food and drink options on offer, as well as boutique shops.

Natalie Jenkins from Black Box Spices and the Moreish Cafe, Darren Tomkins from Gindifferent, and Alison Staples from Romy Design

Cafes will be serving from around 5-5.30pm to 9pm, with last orders taken around 8-8.30pm depending on the business.

Cocktail and wine bars will be open until 10pm, with a selection of retail stores being open until 7pm or later.

Some of the takeaway and sit-down options in the hall include Eat In Pizza, Indian Street Food and The Market Café.

The drink options available include Gindifferent, Moli Tea House, The Bird’s Nest, PetitGlou Wine Bar-Cafe and Tom’s Table.

Eateries Moreish and Tutto Bene take advanced reservations for set sittings and a pre-booked or set menu.

Shrewsbury Market Hall

Last entry to the building is at 9.30pm, with closing at 10pm.