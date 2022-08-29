Not your average pub crawl: Couple's quest to visit every boozer in Shropshire

Josh and Charlotte visiting the White Horse, Shrewsbury. Photo: @shropshire_swillers

Not the worst challenge one could take. Documenting their boozy adventure are Josh Dunderdale and Charlotte Stone – together, they're the Shropshire Swillers.

It's not just any old pub crawl either – Josh says a lot of thought has gone into their plan: "It was my idea initially, I just wanted to map every pub in Shropshire. As soon as I told Charlotte, we both looked at each other and it clicked - we decided that we were going on a quest to have a drink at every single one."

"We started doing some really in-depth research, I was even checking county boundaries between Shropshire, Staffordshire and Wales. I found a crossroad with a pub just outside the boundary, The Dartmouth Arms in Burnhill Green. I thought it was in Shropshire until I assessed the Staffordshire boundary on the map - it was literally 100m out, so it didn't make the cut."

Josh and Charlotte outside the Railwayman's Arms, Bridgnorth. Photo: @shropshire_swillers

Up until this morning, their list was 465 pubs strong, but Josh is convinced he's yet to find more.

"Today, I found one down the road from The Dartmouth Arms which IS in Shropshire, The Summerhouse in Boningale. That's 466 now, nightmare!"

"We might be missing around 15 to 20 at a push, just because I keep finding new ones. My mate mentioned one to me the other day that I'd never heard of.

"The list keeps getting longer, but I think we're pretty close."

The couple document their journey on Facebook and Instagram under @Shropshire_swillers and give an historical insight into each pub – they have visited 32 so far.

Starting their quest two months ago, Josh and Charlotte expect it to take three years – and they must stick to the rules:

"Rule one: It has to be a pub and identify as one - it can't be a bar or social club, or a restaurant that serves beer. Rule two: It needs to be in Shropshire. Rule three: We need to have at least one pint between the two of us, like a half pint each."

Asked about their drink of choice, Josh said: "Charlotte liked wine before she met me, now I'm getting her onto the ales. Her favourite is an Enville.

"I love an ale - normally I'd go for a stout or a mild. Not a fan of craft though, I'll always choose a real ale."

Josh says they both have a passion for history too, which is one of the reasons why they chose the challenge.

"We love history and we love pubs - Shropshire is the best place for it, " he said.

"We love our county, and it's a great opportunity to travel around it. Charlotte has lived here her whole life - me most of my life, I moved here when I was three. It's just a great chance to meet people and see the county, we learn something new every day and have a great time doing it, while challenging ourselves."

The adventurous couple lead busy lives, Josh works at a logistics firm in Market Drayton, while Charlotte's career lies in trade compliance – all while planning their move to Ironbridge in the coming days, but they haven't let that stop them.